Odisha: Jagatsinghpur administration reviews overall arrangements for Cyclone Yass

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: As the IMD has predicted Cyclone Yass likely hit Northen Odisha- Bengal coast and to landfall at Sagar Island- Paradip on May 26, Jagatsinghpur district administration held a meeting through virtual mode with different stakeholders on Sunday, and discussed overall arrangements have made to combat with the expected cyclonic storm.

District collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra informed at the meeting that as many as 42 cyclone centers including 181 makeshift cyclone centers have made home for the people likely to be evicted from the low line areas from Kujanga, Balikuda, Paradip and Erasama coastlines. Three government officials have assigned with each cyclone shelter accommodating evicted people supplying food stuffs, water, medicines and dry foods.

As many as 2000 active cases have been registered people suffering Covid 19 infections, from them 1900 victims are serving home isolation, taking stock of the situation 321 oxygen cylinders have stocked supplying Covid hospital and care centers functioning in Para dip port town and DHH.

Meanwhile NDRF and ODRF teams have pressed into services, as met department has warned of rough to very rough sea conditions fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea for few days. 51,110 quintal rice, 14000 liters kerosene, polythin sheets, powerboats, wood cutters have stocked at block headquarters to be utilized during post cyclone rescue and restoration works. Industrial units functioning in Paradip port areas have been asked to maintain safety measures while hoarding ammonia and mythin gases.

As the district has been facing two disasters as Covid infections and cyclone Collector urged officials of disaster management, revenue, police, NGOs and civil society bodies to assist civil administration for better coordinating and managing the cyclone crisis expected to face from May 24, collector Mohapatra. [Ends]

