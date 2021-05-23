New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD): (Time of issue: 2015 HOURS IST, Dated: 23-05-2021, INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT)

Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal – (Pre-Cyclone watch for Odisha – West Bengal coasts).

The Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards with a speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 23rd May, 2021 near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 89.9°E, about 590 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 570 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 670 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 650 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). It is very likely to move slowly north-north-westwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-north-westwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha – West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 23.05.21/1730 16.2/89.9 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression 24.05.21/0530 16.7/89.6 60-70 gusting to 80 Cyclonic Storm 24.05.21/1730 17.3/89.4 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm 25.05.21/0530 17.9/88.8 100-110 gusting to 120 Severe Cyclonic Storm 25.05.21/1730 19.2/88.3 135-145 gusting to 160 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 26.05.21/0530 20.8/87.6 155-165 gusting to 185 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 26.05.21/1730 21.8/87.0 120-130 gusting to 145 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 27.05.21/0530 22.5/86.5 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 27.05.21/1730 23.4/85.8 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression

Warnings: (i) Rainfall: •Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 23rd & 24th May.

•Odisha:Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north coastal districts on 25th, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar on 26th May and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in north interior Odisha on 27th. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal districts of Odisha during 25th and 26th May.

• West Bengal & Sikkim:Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Medinipur, South & north 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts on 25th, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, North & south 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Nadia, Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Bhirbhum and heavy falls at isolated places over Murshidabad, Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur Districts on 26th May and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Malda & Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim and heavy rain at a few places over Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum & Murshidabad on 27th May.

• Jharkhand: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand and extremely heavy rainfall over southeast Jharkhand on 26th& 27th May.

• Bihar: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar on 27th May.

• Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya on 26th& 27th May.

(ii) Wind warning:

Squally wind speed reaching 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over and around Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea & adjoining eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal during next 06 hours. It is very likely to increase becoming 55–65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea from tonight. It is very likely to increase further becoming Gale wind speed reaching 70 to 80 gusting to 90 kmph over major parts of central Bay of Bengal from 24th forenoon for subsequent 12 hours and would decrease gradually thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts from 24th evening. It would increase gradually becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 25th evening. It would further increase becoming gale wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 26th early hours over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal & north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. It would gradually increase further becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph from 26th morning and increase thereafter becoming 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph at the time of landfall till 26th afternoon.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over south Jharkhand from on 26 th noon and increase gradually becoming 100-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph during 26 th evening / night.

noon and increase gradually becoming 100-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph during 26 evening / night. Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over north interior districts of Odisha, interior districts of Gangetic West Bengal during 26th evening to 27th morning.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd & 24th May, High to very High / Phenomenal over major parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha – West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts during 24th – 26th May.

(iv) Tidal wave

Tidal waves of 1- 2-meter height very likely to inundate low lying areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 23rd& 24th May.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast & east central Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 23 rd – 24th May, into central Bay of Bengal from 23rd – 25th May and into north Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from 24th – 26th May.

– 24th May, into central Bay of Bengal from 23rd – 25th May and into north Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from 24th – 26th May. Those who are out in the Deep Sea of north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coast.

​ (Please CLICK HERE for details in graphics)