Operation Samudra Setu II – INS Jalashwa arrives Visakhapatnam with Critical COVID Relief Consignment including Oxygen Cylinders and Ventilators from Brunei and Singapore

New Delhi:As part of on-going COVID Relief Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ launched by the Indian Navy, INS Jalashwa embarked with 18 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks and other critical COVID Medical Stores including 3650 Oxygen Cylinders and 39 Ventilators from Brunei and Singapore, arrived Visakhapatnam on 23 May 21. 15 of the 18 Cryogenic Tanks are filled with Liquid Medical Oxygen.

The COVID relief materials including Oxygen Containers and Ventilators were facilitated by the Indian Missions and the consignment are being handed over to Govt agencies in various States and NGOs.