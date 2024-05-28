Odisha is going to have a CM who can speak and write Odia says Amit Shah in Chandbali

Chandbali : Odisha should be run by an elected representative of the people, not by a Tamil babu. After 25 years, Odisha is going to have a CM who can speak and write Odia. This election is for Odia Asmita, art, literature, language and Odia swabhiman, says Amit Shah in Chandbali.

Naveen Patnaik is responsible for lack of development & poverty in Odisha. By establishing industries in Odisha, BJP will ensure no youth will have to go to other states in search of work… CM Naveen should answer where are the keys of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar says Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of Lok Sabha election… BJP will form govt in #Odisha by winning more than 75 Assembly seats and on June 4, Naveen Patnaik will become ex-CM of Odisha says Amit Shah in Chandbali