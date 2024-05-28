Tripura Resorts partners with Bookingjini; witnesses a major jump in revenue

Through this partnership, Tripura Resorts saw revenue surge from INR 49,000 to over INR 5.2 million, with 30% from direct bookings

Hyderabad’s only five-star resort, Tripura Resorts, has reported a substantial increase in revenue following the adoption of BookingJini’s advanced digital solutions. The implementation of BookingJini’s booking engine and revenue management system has been instrumental in this growth, with revenues soaring from INR 49,000 in the first quarter to over INR 5.2 million by the fifth quarter. Significantly, 30% of this impressive revenue is attributed to direct bookings, highlighting the effectiveness of BookingJini’s digital strategies in enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

BookingJini’s innovative solutions included developing Tripura Resorts’ website, seamless integration with Google Business Page and Hotel Center, and proactive online reputation management. With a stellar 4.5-star rating on Google and 580+ reviews in a year, Tripura Resorts saw a surge in direct online bookings, exceeding 200 in the past 12 months.

Mr. Pasupuleti Sudhakar, Founder and Managing Director of Tripura Resorts, shared his appreciation, saying, “BookingJini’s technology and tailored support have been instrumental in our achievements. Their innovative strategies and all-encompassing solutions have not only boosted our revenue but also established us as a distinguished 5-star property in Hyderabad.”

Ms. Namrata Swain, VP – Growth, BookingJini stated, “Technology is making things easier for everyone in the hospitality industry. At BookingJini, our goal is to help businesses grow. Seeing Tripura Resorts double their revenue with our digital solutions is exactly what we aim for. We strive to increase direct bookings and boost ROI for our clients.”

BookingJini’s channel manager has streamlined the management of bookings across major Online Travel Agency Platforms, resulting in enhanced digital visibility and impressive ratings on platforms like Agoda, Goibibo, and MakeMyTrip.