Odisha Initiates Pilgrimage Bus Services to Ayodhya, Tirupati, and Vrindavan

The Odisha government plans to initiate bus services from various cities to prominent religious destinations like Ayodhya, Tirupati, Mahakaleshwar, Varanasi, and Vrindavan soon, announced Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena after a review meeting. Services will commence from Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, and Rourkela. Additionally, the minister hinted at reevaluating the LAccMI scheme and assured enhanced public transportation services, including buses to areas lacking transport facilities and during Rath Yatra. Furthermore, the state aims to introduce eco-friendly electric buses through the PM-eBus Sewa initiative.