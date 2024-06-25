Puri’s Srimandir Committee Gathers for Rath Yatra Arrangements and Regulations

Reports confirm an important meeting of the Srimandir Management Committee is scheduled for today in Puri. Discussions will include finalizing Rath Yatra timings, rituals, and other arrangements. Recently, the Chattisa Nijoga Sub-Committee met to discuss these matters, chaired by the Chief Administrator of Srimandir at Niladri Bhakta Nivas. Today, the joint meeting of Chattisa Nijoga and Niti Sub-Committee will finalize schedules and arrangements for Rath Yatra 2024, ensuring effective crowd management. Decision approvals are anticipated following committee deliberations, with a focus on adherence to regulations.