Odisha: Hardcore Maoist surrenders before the Kandhamal Superintendent of Police

Phulbani: A hardcore Maoist surrendered before the Kandhamal Superintendent of Police on Sunday. He is Ashok Pune of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Pune was working as an area committee member and involved in many violent activities. He was an active member of the KBN Division of Maoists and was active in Kandhamal district from 2016.

“Getting disillusioned by the anti-people activities of the Maoists and mindless violence, Ashok Pune surrendered today,” said Kandhamal SP Vinit Agarwal. Pune would be rehabilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State Government, he said.

He said till date, 10 Maoists have surrendered in the district.