NationalTop News

IMD predicts widespread #rain in North, West and East India during next two days; Heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR; flight operations affected

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: IMD predicts widespread #rain in North, West and East India during next two days; says widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till tomorrow.

Rain accompanied by thundershowers lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday (May 23, 2022) early morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. In a weather update, the Met department said that dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 km/h are “very likely” to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next few hours.

The heavy rainfall has also led to power cuts in several areas in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.