IMD predicts widespread #rain in North, West and East India during next two days; Heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: IMD predicts widespread #rain in North, West and East India during next two days; says widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till tomorrow.

Rain accompanied by thundershowers lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday (May 23, 2022) early morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. In a weather update, the Met department said that dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 km/h are “very likely” to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next few hours.

The heavy rainfall has also led to power cuts in several areas in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.