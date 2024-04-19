Odisha Grapples with Intense Heatwave, IMD Forecasts Relief Ahead; Orange Warning Issued

Intense heatwave conditions continue across Odisha, disrupting normal life. However, relief is expected soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a slight decrease in maximum temperatures. An orange warning has been issued for heatwaves in various districts for the next two days.
Here’s a summary of the weather forecast:
- Day 1 & Day 2: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected in some districts, with a few places experiencing heatwaves.
- Day 3: Heatwave conditions likely in a few districts.
- Day 4: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds expected in some districts.