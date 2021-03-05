Odisha Govt Works Dept to construct Bhawanipatna Medical College

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has handed over the construction of the medical college at Bhawanipatna to the Works Department. Now, the department would construct the proposed teaching hospital as required under the guidelines of the National Medical Commission for the establishment of Kalahandi Medical College and Hospital.

On Wednesday , the Odisha Government cancelled the MoU signed with the Vedanta Limited for constructing a 500-bed hospital for the medical college due to an inordinate delay in the project execution.