Bus fares across all categories were hiked in Odisha due to Rising fuel prices

Bhubaneswar: The bus fares across all categories were hiked in the State on Thursday. The fare revision was mainly attributed to the unaffordable increase in the prices of fuel. Passengers would now have to pay Rs 85 paise per km against 80 paise per km for travelling in ordinary buses. Express bus fares were increased from 84 to 89 paise per km. Similarly, deluxe buses would now charge Rs 1.21 per km as against Rs 1.11 per km.

Similarly, passengers would have to pay Rs 1.42 per km instead of Rs 1.39 per km in case of AC deluxe category. Earlier, the State Government had come up with a revised fare for super premium buses keeping in view six laning of national highways for the first time. The passengers will have to shell out Rs 2.32 per km against previous rate of 2.17 per km.