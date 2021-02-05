Odisha Govt transferred Koraput Collector; Andhra set to hold panchayat polls in 3 Odisha villages

Koraput: Koraput Collector transferred as Andhra set to hold panchayat polls in Odisha villages.

The Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute seems to be going to be murkier as the neighbouring State is set to hold panchayat elections in three villages in Odisha. Nomination filing for the polls was on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has renamed the three villages under Kotia panchayat in Koraput’ district’s Pottangi block as its own and issued a notification to hold panchayat polls there.

The Andhra Pradesh Government, which renamed Tala Ganjei Padar, Phaguna Sineri and Phaatu Sineri villages, is planning to hold the polls on February 13 and 17.

In November last year, Andhra Pradesh had forcibly entered Sambai village

under Pottangi block and installed a signboard claiming the area as its.

Some villagers of Andhra Pradesh also staged a road blockade at Sunabeda village in the block after the Andhra Pradesh administration was prevented from digging a pond in Odisha’s territory.