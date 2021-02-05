Odisha Govt directed Colleges to complete the second phase of spot admission for PG courses by February 11

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department on Thursday directed the State Public Universities and Degree Colleges to complete the second phase of spot admission for PG courses by February 11.

Merit list for Spot-II admission would be declared at 11 am on February 6. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list would report at their colleges and universities on February 8 and 9. The universities and colleges would release the select lists of the reported candidates by 1 pm on February 10. Document verification, payment and admission of the candidates would be held on February 11.

The data of the admitted students would be updated on the SAMS portal on February 12.If vacancies still persist after the date of admission on February 11, the universities and colleges can fill up them with the candidates who come during the reporting periods till February 20. During this Spot-II admission phase, seven times of the existing vacancies may be called to report, the letter mentioned. Selection will be done on merit (career mark + CPET mark) only. No slide up option for the spot selection.

The department asked the candidates and educational institutions to contact Sanjog Helpline Nos. 155335, 18003456770 for any further queries.