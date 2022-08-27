Odisha Govt. to empanel retired Road engineers & Police officers to analyse cause of road accidents

Cuttack: To analyse the exact cause of each and every road accident occurring in the state, Odisha Road Safety Society under State Transport Authority has invited applications for the empanelment of retired engineers and police officers. The job of the team will be to conduct joint inspection of the accident spot and submit a detailed report, so that, the exact cause of occurrence of accident can be ascertained suggesting remedial measures.

Application has been invited from civil engineers retired from the post of Assistant Executive Engineer or equivalent worked in Govt. institution, Public Sector undertakings (PSUs) or their subordinate offices in the field of road construction, road safety for empanelment with Road Safety Cell, State Transport Authority Odisha. Besides retired or serving faculty members of Government Engineering Colleges / IITs / NITs / Government research institutes, etc. who have worked / consulted / associated with road construction/ road accident/road safety consultancy works can also apply.

Similarly, retired Police Officers not below the rank of Police inspector or above from Police Department can apply for empanelment with Road Safety Cell, STA.

The candidate should be willing to work as Road Safety Expert/ road accident investigation expert with high ethical standards and sign the code of conduct. Interested retired officers should have sound health & physically/mentally fit to undertake tours to different rural pockets of any district and the applicant should not have attained the age of 65 years on the date of application.

Candidates, who can work on computers and smartphones can apply for the post. Candidate with any tainted background, will not be considered.

Services of empanelled civil engineers and police officers will be utilised on case to case basis as and when required. The team will be paid honorarium as per no. of accident spots they visited. A professional fee of Rs.5, 000/- will be paid to retired engineer per case basis as and when engaged, retired police officer will be paid a professional fee of Rs.3, 000 per case basis.

The empanelment will be valid for two years from the date of selection subject to the decision of State Transport Authority, Government of Odisha, if any. The last date for the application is September 20, 2022. For further details, candidates can visit odishatransport.gov.in.