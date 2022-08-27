CPSUs asked to organise PLAC meeting regularly with MSMEs

Bhubaneswar: To make procurement process simpler for local enterprises, Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) are asked to conduct Plant Level Advisory Committee (PLAC) Meeting regularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of the state. MSME DFO P K Gupta urged CPSUs to organise these meeting which enable small and medium enterprises to understand specific requirement of big industrial houses.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Public procurement policy for MSMEs and role of CPSEs’ he said that, “Chairman and CEOs of a CPSU heads PLAC meeting and local entrepreneurs are also members of it. If meeting held on regular interval entrepreneurs would get chance to interact with decision makers and can understand specific requirement of the organisation. Then they can prepare products which are suitable to them and chance for getting orders will increase.”

Mr. Gupta urged all CPSUs to organise PLAC meeting as earliest as possible. He also tells them to set up display centre like Nalco did, because many times small entrepreneurs do not feel comfortable to visit big plant or office. But in a display centre they can interact openly with officials easily.

He said that plan is also there to make necessary changes in Samadhan portal to make it better. We also communicated to MSME Ministry about various issues faced by entrepreneurs so that in the policy amendment process these input can be taken into consideration. We have ST/SC hubs to support ST/SC entrepreneurs and we need women hubs. In samadhan portal Rs 40,000 crore orders have been executed by PSUs and Central ministries till date. Contribution of MSME to it is 39% which is much higher than mandated 25% procurement target. But in case of ST/SC and Women entrepreneurs the contribution level is less than one percent which is far low than the mandated target of 4% and 3% respectively for these two categories. There is scope for improvement on which CPSUs can think seriously. He added.

On this occasion, Director (Commercial) of Nalco Mr. Sadashiv Samantray talks about the contribution of MSME sector to the economy in terms of employment and export. He urged small and medium enterprises of the state to raise their issues with help of Sambandh and Samadhan portal to get time bound solutions. Government is very serious about payment delay to MSMEs. CPSUs cannot import anything less than Rs 200 crore which is a big thrust for local entrepreneurs. Every organisation bound to float domestic tenders for small procurement. He added that, government allowed local industries to have technology tie up with foreign players and can make products inside India. They can sell these products to CPSUs. So, here there is huge scope for local enterprises to enhance their business further with foreign collaboration. He said.

This seminar is a part of the Propack Odisha 2022 and MSME Odisha Meet 2022 organised by Odisha Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) to celebrates its 36th foundation day here in Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar which will run up to 2022 August 28. Other dignitaries present at the seminar were Somanath Tripathy, ED, RSP, Rourkela, Mihir Chandra, GM (MM), MCL, Pramod Kumar, ED, HAL, Gauri Sankar Dash, Chairman, OASME and Satwik Swain, Secy General, OASME.

Papers also presented by representatives of different organisations. On the second half of the day another seminar on subject ‘Opportunities of innovative technology transfer and commercialisation to MSMEs held where Sanjiv Mallick has given welcome address and Sabyasachi Maji introductory address. Other dignitaries are also present there.