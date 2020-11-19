Odisha Govt signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services for extension of free cardiac treatment services to the poor and needy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation for extension of free cardiac treatment services to the poor and needy kids of Odisha for next two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naveen Patnaik said his Govt is committed to make all efforts for fulfilling healthcare needs of people, especially under-privileged and the under-served, in an equitable, accessible, affordable, transparent and time-bound manner.

Expressing happiness over free treatment of more than 1000 patients from Odisha with cardiac ailments since agreement with PMSRF a couple of years back, CM commended the foundation for its commitment to serve the humanity.

