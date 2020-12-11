Odisha Govt launches online registration of ultrasound clinics

Bhubaneswar: This year in 2020, Government has included provision of registration and renewal of Ultrasound facilities [Rule 18 A 4 (ii) of Pre Conception and Pre natal Diagnostic Techniques ( PC& PNDT ) Rules 1996] under the Odisha Right To Public Services Act on 28.10.2020. Shri P.K. Mohapatra, Addl. Chief Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department inaugurated the Online Application meant for Registration and Renewal under the PC & PNDT Act. Launching the Software in a virtual mode, he instructed all District Collectors, who are the District Appropriate Authorities under the PC &PNDT Act, to roll out the online applicationin districts.

Online application, a user Friendly software developed by NIC, will help the Appropriate Authorities to monitor Registration & renewal process, cross verification of procedural delay, review theaverage period taken for registration and renewal, which is ought to be 70 days, and maintain transparency in the process of Registration of Ultrasound facilities. In order to ensure, timely registration and renewal, and facilitating permanent record maintenance and for strengthening the Implementation of the Act, the applications have been developed. All necessary procedures and checklists have been uploaded on the web portal.

The procedure for application submission and payment of fees has been made online. The portal allows the applicant to track the status of the application. The applicant will be able to download the final certificate from the portal. Timeline for disposal of the registration and renewal of application is 70 days. District Authorities were directed to accept downloaded certificate as valid and should not require physically signed / stamped certificate.

Officials who participated in the virtual inauguration were ShaliniPandit, Mission Director, National Health Mission; ShriDehury, Joint Secretary, H & FW Department; Dr. Bijay Kumar Panigrahy, Director, Family Welfare –cum – State Appropriate Authority, PC & PNDT; Smt. Kasturi Roy Dash, State Information Officer, NIC; Collectors – cum – District Appropriate Authority from all 30 districts; Dr. PrativaPradhan, State Nodal Officer, PC & PNDT; Dr. Srabani Das, State Facilitator, PC & PNDT, Mr. ManoranjanPradhan, Legal Advisor, PC & PNDT and District PC & PNDT personnel.

