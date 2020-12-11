FC Goa vs Odisha FC: 10 Things To Know About The Game

Goa: FC Goa will look to make it two wins in as many games when they take on Odisha FC at the GMC Bambolim Athletic Ground here in Goa on Saturday. The ground, having served as the practice ground for the Gaurs the last three seasons, should provide the ‘away’ side with some familiar settings as they look to ascend up the table after notching up their first win last Sunday against Kerala Blasters.

Rechristened as Odisha FC last season after spending the first 5 seasons in Delhi, the Gaurs have enjoyed a fairly successful record against tomorrow’s opponents.

Heading into the game on Saturday, here are 10 things you need to know about the game:

2: This will be the Gaurs’ first official ‘away game’ of the season. Last season, the Gaurs lost only 2 games on the road – against ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. FC Goa ran out 4-2 winners the last time they met Odisha FC in an ‘away’ fixture.

5: Igor Angulo’s haul of 5 goals in his first 4 games is the second-highest for an FC Goa player in his first 4. The only one to have more goals at this stage of his FC Goa career was Ferran Corominas. The former Gaur had 7 goals in his first 4 games which includes two hat-tricks.

6: The Gaurs are currently 6 games unbeaten in games against tomorrow’s opponent. Their last loss came away in Delhi on October 30, 2016 when strikes from Richard Gadze and Marcelinho led the Dynamos to a 2-0 win.

6: It was a case of ‘close but no cigar’ for the Gaurs last Sunday in terms of a clean sheet. Vicente Gomez’s strike in added-on time meant that FC Goa are still looking for their first clean sheet of the season. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 6 games going back to last season.

8: The Gaurs were back to their goal-scoring self in their last game with a 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs have now scored 2 goals or more in 8 of their last 10 games in the ISL.

9: The Gaurs hold a favourable head-to-head record against tomorrow’s opponent. In 14 games between the two sides, the Gaurs have come out on top on 9 occasions while suffering 3 defeats.

10: Mohammad Nawaz will become the first keeper in FC Goa history to have 10 clean sheets to his name in the ISL if the Gaurs are able to keep a clean sheet against Odisha FC.

10: Odisha FC come into the game on the back of an unenviable record. The ‘home’ side have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 games. Their last clean sheet was against Mumbai City FC in November last season , when they coasted to a 2-0 home win.

9: During the last 10 games, where Odisha have failed to keep a clean sheet. They have also been vulnerable to concede. The ‘home’ side in tomorrow’s game have conceded first in 9 of their last 10 games.

79 – Edu Bedia continues to lead the charts in terms of passes per match. The Spaniard has completed 315 passes in 4 games – 79 passes per game. That’s a pass every 69 seconds of the game.

