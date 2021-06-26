Odisha Govt inducted 39 meritorious sportspersons including 30 women into State Police Service

Bhubaneswar: 39 meritorious sportspersons including 30 women inducted into State Police Service, informs Office of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Welcoming 39 meritorious sportspersons into Odisha Police, including 30 women sportspersons, CM Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha will continue to support the sportspersons in every possible manner to enable them to achieve their dreams.

CM highlighted that Odisha is investing more than ₹ 1,000 Cr on sports infrastructure. CM reiterated that youth are the future and sports is the best way to teach good virtues and channelise the energies of youth in a positive manner.

CM added, ‘investment in sports is investment in youth & investment in youth is investment in the future of the state’. CM also launched the extension of e-FIR under the #5T initiative for public place theft, allowing people to lodge FIR relating to chain snatching & theft etc.