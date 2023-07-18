Odisha govt has adopted four-fold strategy to make  roads safer- Enforcement, Education, Improvement in Road Engineering & Emergency Care: Smt.Tukuni Sahu, Odisha Minister for Transport, Water Resources & Commerce

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organized a conference on the “Role of Corporates in Road Safety 2023″ in association with the Government of Odisha. The conference, held on 18th July 2023, provided a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and corporates to engage in a meaningful dialogue about road safety practices, innovations, and strategies across India.

FICCI, also presented the ‘FICCI Road Safety Awards 2023 ‘ to commend outstanding corporate initiatives and FICCI – EY Report ” Road Safety in India – Navigating through Nuances”. Under the theme of promoting road safety awareness and encouraging corporate engagement, FICCI welcomed delegates to the conference, which was graced by Smt Tukuni Sahu, Hon’ble Minister for Transport, Water, and Commerce, Govt of Odisha.

Ms.Tukuni Sahu, Minister for Transport , Water Resources & Commerce, Govt of Odisha today said that road safety is a high priority area for the government. “We have adopted a four-fold strategy to make our roads safer which includes Enforcement, Education, improvements in Road Engineering & Emergency Care,” she added.

Addressing the FICCI Conference on Role of Corporates in Road Safety and Awards, Ms Sahu also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Odisha Government in ensuring road safety. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between corporates and government to achieve substantial progress in this segment. “We are working on an automated driving centre. On this occasion, I extend a warm welcome to the FICCI President and our esteemed guests, as we join hands to prioritize the safety of human lives on the road. It is imperative that seatbelts and helmets are utilized not only on highways but also on all roads, in order to ensure the utmost safety,” added Ms Sahu.

The conference featured a Special Address by Mr Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Chair of the FICCI Forum of Parliamentarians and Member of Parliament. Drawing upon his extensive experience in public policy, Mr Rudy shared valuable insights on road safety and underscored the significance of collective efforts in building safer road networks. “Road safety is a shared responsibility, and it is crucial for corporates, policymakers, and citizens to come together and contribute to reducing road accidents and fatalities. By working collaboratively, we can create a safer and more secure environment for all road users,” added Mr Rudy.

Mr Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI and Managing Director of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA), said, “Roads are an important aspect of any country’s infrastructure as mobility is central to development; with approximately 63 lakh kilometers of national highways, state highways and other roads, India has the second largest road network in the world. Human behaviour and inadequate enforcement remain the two major reasons for road accidents that affect not only the immediate family but also the economy and country at large.”

Ms Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Government of Odisha, expressed her appreciation for the event and highlighted the government’s commitment to road safety. She stated, “The conference organized by FICCI has provided an excellent…

Sri Amitabh Thakur,Transport Commissioner, Odisha received the award from Keynote Speaker Shri Tukuni Sahu, Cabinet Minister of Commerce & transport and Water Resources of Odisha State Goverment and Shri Rajiv Prasad Rudy guest of honour.