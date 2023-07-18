Vedanta Aluminium once again certified as a ‘Great Place to Work®’

Bhubaneswar :Vedanta Aluminium, the largest aluminium producer in India, has been certified as a Great Place to Work®for FY2023, with each of its plant locations receiving the recognition for several years now. They further cement the company’s position as a preferred, equal-opportunity employer within the Indian manufacturing industry, and reflect its unwavering commitment to fostering an ecosystem of trust, high performance, and unparalleled work culture built on the principles of inclusivity, credibility, and fairness.

The ‘Great Place To Work®’ (GPTW) certificationis globally recognized by both employees and employersas animportant benchmark in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures. Individually, Vedanta Aluminium’s units have received the certification several times over. Vedanta Jharsuguda, Odisha, among the largest aluminium smelting operations in the world, has received the GPTW certification six times consecutively, while BALCO, India’s iconic aluminium producer has secured it four times in a row, and Vedanta’s world-class Alumina Refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha has received the certification five times previously.

Commenting on the recognition,Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, our employees are our strongest assets. We believe that our success lies in our talented workforce, and nurturing their growth and well-being is at the core of our operational values. Our people practices focus on creating a supportive environment that empowers our employees to thrive both personally and professionally.”

Adding his views,Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO & Director, BALCOsaid, “Receiving the Great Place to Work certification for the 4th consecutive year at BALCO is a testament to the effectiveness of our people-centric initiatives and the unwavering beliefthat our employees place in us. We extend congratulations to all our employees and business partners for making Vedanta Aluminium the preferred employer in the industry and a superb place to work.”

As an industry leader, Vedanta Aluminium offers an environment primed to offer optimal learning and rapid growth opportunities to its employees, enabling them to have both thriving professional careers and well-balanced lives beyond the workplace, in the following ways:

· Unparalleled Leadership Development

The company focuses on creating leaders for the entire industry by ensuring rich job content, cultivating and empowering employees through internal growth workshops and focused training programs.

· Best-in-class Talent Acquisition, Promotion, and Retention

It consistently recruits and hires high quality talent from top-tier institutions across India and abroad. The company also attracts accomplished domain experts and specialists from across the globe, providing best-in-class benefits andgrowth opportunities.

· Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Vedanta Aluminium is deployingcutting-edge digital technologies that enable a level playing field for all who wish to pursue a career in manufacturingand is ensuring gender-agnostic roles towardscreating an enabling environment for every professional to perform. It employs one of the largest female workforces in the heavy engineering sector in the country and is also actively working with the LGBTQIA+ community to employ professionalsin areas such as material handling and asset security, building access to sustainable livelihoods.

· Focus on Sustainability and Green Jobs

Regular training in ESG, focus on natural resource optimisation in operationsand creating gender parity, are some of the ways that Vedanta Aluminium is growing sustainably, and as a result, its people’s career trajectories are growing too.It isleading decarbonisation efforts within the industry, developing green products through its Restora low carbon ‘green’ aluminium range, and focusing onachieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. Along the way, the company is creating ‘green jobs’ never before seen in the industry.

· Comprehensive Employee Well-being Initiatives

Conducive tools and policies, such as Vedanta Umang, a digital solution offering a plethora of well-being support services to employees and their families, help create best-in-class working conditions. A spousal hiring policy is in place that enables employees to reside with theirfamilies.The company’s operations also feature world-class residential townships,equipped with top-quality amenities includingmodern homes, hospitals, schools, recreation centres, gyms, daycare, swimming pools, shopping complexes, movie theatres,and places of worship, providing employees and their families a vibrant and very high quality of life.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com