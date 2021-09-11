Odisha govt disburses KALIA money. 37 lakh farmer families receive Rs 2000 each, amounting to a total of Rs 743 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt disburses KALIA money to 37 lakh farmer families amounting to a total of Rs 743 Crore. The financial assistance to farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme to carry out agricultural activities for Rabi crops.

Announcing the transfer of Rs 2,000 each to bank accounts of the farmers under KALIA scheme, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said a total of Rs 742.58 crore have been disbursed among them.

“The State government is closely monitoring the situation. Already field officials have been directed to remain alert and establish close coordination with the farmers. The farmers are urged to work follow the instructions of the agriculture department,” said Patnaik.