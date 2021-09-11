Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Light And Sound Show at Maa Samaleswari Temple

Sambalpur: In a bid to promote the cultural heritage of Western Odisha, Dept. of Tourism initiated a ‘Light & Sound Show’ at Maa Samaleswari Temple, Sambalpur. The show inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik will showcase the rich history & heritage associated with the temple. uring the 37-minute Light and Sound Show at Samaleswari Temple visitors will witness the glorious history of the 16th century shrine and Sambalpur through an impressive display.

The inaugural function was graced by Tourism, Language, Literature and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, OTDC Chairperson Mrs. Shreemayee Mishra, Maa Samaleshwari Temple Trust President Sanjay Kumar Babu, Former MLA Dr Raseshwari Panigrahi, Sambalpur District Collector Subham Saxena, OTDC GM Shantanu Kumar Mohanty, Sambalpur DRDA Project Director, Sub Collector Mayur Suryavanshi, District Tourism Officer Hemant Pradhan and senior officials were present.