Odisha Govt cancelled 2nd, 4th semester examinations of +3 students, 2nd semester of PG students

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the State Government on Tuesday cancelled the 2nd and 4th semester examinations of +3 students, and 2nd semester of PG students. Informing this, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahu said the universities would carry out evaluation through alternate ways and promote the students to next classes. A decision in this regard was taken in a videoconferencing meeting of the Minister with the Vice-Chancellors of all universities.

It was also decided in the meeting that 25 per cent of the syllabus of +3 and PG courses would be covered by the students through ‘self-study materials’ while the same has been recommended in the UGC guidelines, the Minister said.

