Madhya Pradesh CM Deposited 72 Crore 66 Lakhs in the Account of 3300 Beneficiaries with One Click

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today provided compensation of Rs 72 crore 66 lakh to 3300 beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana through one click in the presence of cabinet members. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this compensation amount is being provided to those who are in distress.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we are running the government like a family. The poor families of the society have been provided with the shield of ‘sambal’ in difficult situations of life. This scheme started in the year 2018 in the state is now being effectively implemented. Various types of financial help are being provided to the beneficiaries from birth to premature death by implementing the scheme.

A total amount of Rs 114 crore has been paid to 5163 beneficiaries in the state this year. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government has focused on providing employment in Shram Siddhi Abhiyan to help the labourers. Arrangements have also been made to provide financial support to labourers of other states. The labourers are also being benefited under the Sambal Yojana besides providing employment in MNREGA and ration as well. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that immediate help was provided to the victims of accident in Aurangabad. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the objective of making Sambal Yojana is to provide financial help to poor and economically weaker farmers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the scheme was put on hold last year. The state government has started Sambal Yojana for people who are backward and lowermost. Now all the eligible beneficiaries of the scheme will be benefited.

Talk to the beneficiaries – CM told the child, Sir nahin, tumhara mama hoon

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with the six families who were given help of Rs. 2 lakh each on the death of the family member. Chief Minister discussed with Shri Kamlesh, a resident of Malhargarh, Mandsaur. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked the family members for well-being. He also discussed with Smt. Jaya Vyas and her son Aadhar of Dhar district. As soon as the conversation started, Aadhar said to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, ‘Sir namaskar’, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said, ‘Mein sir thode na hoon – mein to mama hoon’. In the family interaction, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with Smt. Anita Bai of Prabhat Pattan of Betul district and inquired about the well-being of her daughters. Smt. Anita said that the examinations are starting from June 8, for which her daughter is preparing. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that you all take care of your family. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted with Smt. Chandravati of Gyaraspur in Vidisha district. Smt. Chandravati’s daughter Sonam studies in class X. Sonam addressed Chief Minister Shri Chauhan as Namaste Mama. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked Sonam to study well. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed with Shri Prahlada Patidar of Ratlam. This family has also received the compensation amount of the decedent family member. Smt. Kamla of Nagaud in Satna district has been given help in the Sambal Yojana. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the family should not be troubled. Smt. Kamla has two daughters, one married and one studying in class X. All the families were also emotional in the intimate conversation with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and the feelings of gratitude to the state government and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the help received in their eyes were also visible.

On this occasion, Health and Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Food and Cooperation Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Silavat and Tribal Welfare Minister Ms. Meena Singh, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary Labour Dr. Rajesh Rajaura were present.

