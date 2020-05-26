Madhya Pradesh Farmers get Relief from getting 4600 crores of Crop Insurance and Kisan Samman Nidhi

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh will have significant contribution in building a self-reliant India. In Madhya Pradesh, maximum efforts will be made for a strong economy through job-oriented works in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, cooperatives, fisheries, animal husbandry and industry. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was discussing with the members of the Council of Ministers in the Mantralaya today after the presentation regarding the preparations of various departments in Madhya Pradesh on the points of the statement of the Finance Minister of India. During this, it was informed that as a result of the Corona crisis in the state, in the period of about two months of lockdown, an amount of Rs 4600 crore has been deposited in the account of the farmers and they have been provided relief. This includes the amount of Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh will endeavor to lead the development of industrial corridors in the industry sector, in the use of battery operated vehicles. Similarly, under animal husbandry, along with protecting cow breeds, the work of animal breed improvement will be carried out as a campaign. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is great potential for work in horticulture. Efforts will be made to connect people with beneficial work like bee keeping in the state. This work will be expanded especially in Morena and Bhind districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to implement the scheme in the interest of the farmer by linking pond construction and fisheries works with interdepartmental coordination.

Presentation and discussion

Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development: 115 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the state. Along with this, the procurement of gram, lentils and mustard has also increased to 2.13 lakh metric tons. Rs 2990 crores have been given to the beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme. F.P.O. (Farmer Producer Organization) action-plan is also being prepared for establishment and strengthening. The target is one thousand new FPOs. Infrastructure construction will be done with the goal of 500 in Agri Entrepreneur and Agri Startup. E-trading is being encouraged under the reforms in agricultural marketing sector. Changes in the Mandi Act and unified license have been made in this regard. Madhya Pradesh is third in the country in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Rs 1700 crores have been disbursed to about 85 lakh families during the lockdown period.

Cooperatives: Rs 2000 crore has been sanctioned by NABARD to Apex Bank. The last date for crop loans given in Kharif 2019 has been extended till May 31. With this, 16 lakh farmers are expected to get interest assistance of about Rs 47 crore from the Government of India and as an incentive on timely repayment of loan. KCC in a phased action plan to farmers in the state as per eligibility (Kisan Credit Card) will be available. Action will be taken for the action plan on the receipt of guidelines from the Government of India regarding the agricultural infrastructure fund. Many activities will be conducted in the field of micro food enterprises. Development of 50 clusters is proposed in the state. To promote infrastructure logistics, capacity building and herbal farming, there are plans to set up 200 new units and plant medicinal plants in 10 lakh hectares in the next two years. 23 thousand 600 units are running under beekeeping.

Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development: The new Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has recently been approved by the Union Council of Ministers in the fisheries sector. In this, financial assistance will be provided to the states for institutional cooperation. Madhya Pradesh is estimated to get about 30 crore grant annually.

Animal Husbandry: 100 percent vaccination and tagging of animals will be done in the state. The work of tagging all 290 lakh animals of cow and buffalo family is also underway. So far 70 lakh animals have been tagged. An amount of about 50 crores has been provided by the Government of India.

Industry: A land bank of 12 thousand 507 hectares has been developed in Madhya Pradesh for industrial development under self-reliant India. Initiatives have been taken to invite private sector participation. For the development of industrial areas, land will be identified in the areas adjacent to airports, highways and major railway stations. The possibilities of inviting participation of private sector in the form of equity will be seen in the state’s action plan. It is proposed to develop 4 garment parks in the state, which will be in Indore, Bhopal, Chhindwara and Ratlam. Chemical and pharmaceutical parks are also proposed. Work is also proposed to improve the use of electric vehicles and connectivity with big cities of other states like Nagpur and Ahmedabad. In order to attract investment on Bhopal-Indore highway, coordination is being done with departments for better water availability.

Health and Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Silavat, Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Food and Cooperation Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput and Tribal Welfare Minister Ms. Meena Singh made suggestions regarding increasing the operation of economic activities in various areas for the creation of self-reliant India. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Related

comments