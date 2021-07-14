Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt asks collectors to take all preventive measures to maintain law & order during Odisha bandh on Thursday.

It should be noted that Left parties call for 6-hour Odisha Bandh on July 15 in protest against rise in prices of fuel and essential commodities; bandh call given from 6 AM till 12 noon. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has extended support to the six-hour Odisha bandh call given by the Left parties against the hike in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities on July 15.