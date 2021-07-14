India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses landmark milestone of 39 Cr

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 39 crore (39,10,53,156), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 32.10 lakh (32,10,451) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

 

13,82,467 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,57,660 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 41,92,141 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 yearsAlso, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose
1 A & N Islands 67030 71
2 Andhra Pradesh 2551134 51616
3 Arunachal Pradesh 311989 332
4 Assam 3236790 151595
5 Bihar 7214927 136542
6 Chandigarh 245511 1086
7 Chhattisgarh 3092188 85799
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 205951 150
9 Daman & Diu 158287 677
10 Delhi 3347693 206027
11 Goa 444867 10009
12 Gujarat 8668522 273649
13 Haryana 3771716 172645
14 Himachal Pradesh 1197570 2325
15 Jammu & Kashmir 1162809 43271
16 Jharkhand 2772834 107443
17 Karnataka 8409232 248294
18 Kerala 2371309 172680
19 Ladakh 86364 6
20 Lakshadweep 23817 65
21 Madhya Pradesh 10583164 477338
22 Maharashtra 8938442 382448
23 Manipur 373066 720
24 Meghalaya 343958 205
25 Mizoram 325874 569
26 Nagaland 285950 391
27 Odisha 3790577 200239
28 Puducherry 221906 1314
29 Punjab 2085821 54613
30 Rajasthan 8513005 160315
31 Sikkim 268075 97
32 Tamil Nadu 6743843 249851
33 Telangana 4824518 232401
34 Tripura 944600 14652
35 Uttar Pradesh 13514368 420084
36 Uttarakhand 1667059 41309
37 West Bengal 5105958 291313
  Total 117870724 4192141

