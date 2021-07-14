India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses landmark milestone of 39 Cr

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 39 crore (39,10,53,156), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 32.10 lakh (32,10,451) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
13,82,467 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,57,660 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 41,92,141 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|67030
|71
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2551134
|51616
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|311989
|332
|4
|Assam
|3236790
|151595
|5
|Bihar
|7214927
|136542
|6
|Chandigarh
|245511
|1086
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3092188
|85799
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|205951
|150
|9
|Daman & Diu
|158287
|677
|10
|Delhi
|3347693
|206027
|11
|Goa
|444867
|10009
|12
|Gujarat
|8668522
|273649
|13
|Haryana
|3771716
|172645
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|1197570
|2325
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1162809
|43271
|16
|Jharkhand
|2772834
|107443
|17
|Karnataka
|8409232
|248294
|18
|Kerala
|2371309
|172680
|19
|Ladakh
|86364
|6
|20
|Lakshadweep
|23817
|65
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|10583164
|477338
|22
|Maharashtra
|8938442
|382448
|23
|Manipur
|373066
|720
|24
|Meghalaya
|343958
|205
|25
|Mizoram
|325874
|569
|26
|Nagaland
|285950
|391
|27
|Odisha
|3790577
|200239
|28
|Puducherry
|221906
|1314
|29
|Punjab
|2085821
|54613
|30
|Rajasthan
|8513005
|160315
|31
|Sikkim
|268075
|97
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|6743843
|249851
|33
|Telangana
|4824518
|232401
|34
|Tripura
|944600
|14652
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|13514368
|420084
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1667059
|41309
|37
|West Bengal
|5105958
|291313
|Total
|117870724
|4192141