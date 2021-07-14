India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses landmark milestone of 39 Cr

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 39 crore (39,10,53,156), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 32.10 lakh (32,10,451) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

13,82,467 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,57,660 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 41,92,141 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 67030 71 2 Andhra Pradesh 2551134 51616 3 Arunachal Pradesh 311989 332 4 Assam 3236790 151595 5 Bihar 7214927 136542 6 Chandigarh 245511 1086 7 Chhattisgarh 3092188 85799 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 205951 150 9 Daman & Diu 158287 677 10 Delhi 3347693 206027 11 Goa 444867 10009 12 Gujarat 8668522 273649 13 Haryana 3771716 172645 14 Himachal Pradesh 1197570 2325 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1162809 43271 16 Jharkhand 2772834 107443 17 Karnataka 8409232 248294 18 Kerala 2371309 172680 19 Ladakh 86364 6 20 Lakshadweep 23817 65 21 Madhya Pradesh 10583164 477338 22 Maharashtra 8938442 382448 23 Manipur 373066 720 24 Meghalaya 343958 205 25 Mizoram 325874 569 26 Nagaland 285950 391 27 Odisha 3790577 200239 28 Puducherry 221906 1314 29 Punjab 2085821 54613 30 Rajasthan 8513005 160315 31 Sikkim 268075 97 32 Tamil Nadu 6743843 249851 33 Telangana 4824518 232401 34 Tripura 944600 14652 35 Uttar Pradesh 13514368 420084 36 Uttarakhand 1667059 41309 37 West Bengal 5105958 291313 Total 117870724 4192141