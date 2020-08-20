Odisha Govt asked district collectors to remain prepared for any flood-like situation in view of heavy rainfall predictions

Bhubaneswar: Low-pressure rain batters Odisha triggering flood fear. Odisha government today asked district collectors to remain prepared for any water-logging and flood-like situation in view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall predictions

India Meteorological Department issues Red Alert for several districts of the State.

Special Relief Commissioner asks authorities at district level to remain ready for any exigencies.

Baitarani river swells after two-days of incessant rainfall in Bhadrak. Water level in the river near Akhuapada by 6 am today was at 17.56m as against the danger mark of 17.83m & is increasing at 0.89m per hour. Various low lying areas of the region inundated .

Jalaka River flows over danger level near Mathani under Basta block of Balasore district; water level presently at 6.6 metre as against danger mark of 5.5 metre

