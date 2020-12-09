Odisha Govt approved two rural piped water supply projects worth ₹724 Cr for Bargarh under BASUDHA scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patanik approved two rural piped water supply projects worth ₹724 Cr for Bargarh under BASUDHA scheme. The projects will be completed in two years & benefit 515 villages of Barpali, Bheden, Attabira, Bijepur, Gaiselet & Bargarh blocks.

Government of Odisha have taken decision for execution of Rural Pipe Water Supply Project to provide safe drinking water in Bargarh district out of ‘Basudha’ funding. By execution of the project 7,37,368 people of 515 villages in 138 GPs of 7 Blocks of the district will be provided with safe drinking water.

