Odisha Governor Prof Lal Stress gives children ample freedom in education

Reprot by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stressed giving students ample freedom to be on their own, let them play, jump, scream, shout, dance, and sing learning so much then you to identify your children.

Governor Prof Lal was attending the golden jubilee function of Gorda high school under Tirtol block on Saturday addressing on the occasion the state constitutional head emphasized without liberty students are not truly learning or be educated, education is dependent on liberty, liberty is dependent upon education, without education you will be confined with limited knowledge, Governor said.

The golden jubilee celebration was attended by Jagatsinghpur MP Dr Rajashree Mallick,Paradeep MLA Sambit Routray EX MP Bibhuprasad Tarai, collector Parul Patwari, educationist Er Pravakar Swain, school alumni association president Gopal Krushna Biswal. School headmistress Pushpalata Pani read the annual reports, commemorating the event Governor Prof Lal was inaugurated as a souvenir, and the earlier Governor was given a rousing welcome by the general public, students, and teachers. [Ends]