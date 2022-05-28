Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDE) Odisha organises a Workshop on Apprenticeship Reforms in Bhubaneshwar

New Delhi :With an aim to raise awareness about the new and improved apprenticeship reforms by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Odisha organised a two-day workshop on the Apprenticeship Reforms at the World Skill Centre Mancheshwar, Bhubaneswar. The workshop was aimed at the capacity building of stakeholders on the new changes implemented within the country’s apprenticeship model. Furthermore, as announced by the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, a total of 250 workshops will be conducted across the country to create a robust awareness about the reforms.

The workshop witnessed phenomenal participation with more than 163 participants across the value chain of the Apprenticeship Programme. This includes 104 establishments like Tata Steel Ltd., Bokaro Steel Plant, Paradip Railways, Airport Authority of India, 2 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), 18 Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), 9 Third Party Agency (TPA), 25 Directorate of Employment & Training (DET), and 5 National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

While the major discussion points were around the examination modules, timelines, and payment gateway, a few brief points are listed below:

The All India Trade Test (AITT) is now a quarterly exam instead of an annual. Subsequently, the examination will move to an “on-demand” mode.

ITI pass outs will not have theory exams, whereas fresher apprentices will appear for both theory and practical as usual.

Submission, processing, approval, and release will be done online through a single-window system. A tracking utility to monitor the real-time status of reimbursements under NAPS and an online grievance system are being introduced for the assistance of the industry.

The payment gateway feature is extended to establishments dealing with designated trades.

Establishments having a business in four or more states are allowed to register with only one RDSDE.

Notices are not to be issued to industry without verifying the aggregate of apprentices trained under optional trade, designated trade, and apprentices trained under M/o Education.

Lauding the initiative, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Special Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; and Director General, Directorate General of Training said, “Around 62.5% of India’s working-age population is aged between 15 and 59 years which is an attractive proposition to drive India’s economic engine. With apprenticeship training, which is considered the best model for skill acquisition, we can train the youth quickly, efficiently, and adequately in their transition from the classroom to the factory floor, providing opportunities for underutilized communities. I am hopeful that, by organising these workshops we will be able to encourage the industries to partner with us and add more apprentices to their workforce.”

With these, a live demonstration of the apprenticeship portal on contract generation, payroll process, claim reimbursement, payroll submission, payment gateway, ticketing tool to raise grievances, and course updates were also provided. Stakeholders provided numerous suggestions for further simplifying the implementation process, act, and rules. MSDE is compiling recommendations for additional policy inputs and subsequent office orders.

About Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE)

MSDE was formed on 9th November 2014, by the Government of India to focus on enhancing employability of skills. Since its inception, MSDE has undertaken significant initiatives and reforms in terms of formalizing the policy, framework and standards; launching of new programmes and schemes; creating new infrastructure and upgrading the existing institutions; partnering with States; engaging with industries and building societal acceptance and aspirations for skills. The Ministry aims to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower to build new skills and innovation not only for existing jobs but also for jobs that are to be created. Till date, more than 5.5 crore people have been trained under Skill India.