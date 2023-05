Baripada: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal receives President Droupadi Murmu at Badampahar helipad in Mayurbhanj district.

President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Simlipal Sanctuary On 5th May. President to arrive on 3-day visit starting 4th May. She will not be coming to Bhubaneswar. Instead, she will arrive at Kalaikunda airport on 4th May & from there she will come to Mayurbhanj dist by chopper