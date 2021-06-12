Odisha governmnent to telecast video classes for class 12 students through Doordarshan Bhubhaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In major announcement , Odisha government has decided to telecast video lessons for class 12 students of subjects Physics and Chemistry through Doordarshan Bhubaneswar from June 17 to June 22 , helping students continue their studies amidst corona scare, informed Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.

As per the schedule, the physics classes will be taken by Sri Shiba Prasad Padhee and topics on Magnetic Effect of Current, Electromagnetic Induction (Part-1 & 2) and Chemistry will taken by Shri Priyabrata Mohanty respectively.