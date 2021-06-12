Special vaccination drive by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation; Importance given on COVID appropriate behaviour 

Bhubaneswar : Special vaccination drive was oranised today for different groups like students and staff of IIT, staff of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Zomato food delivery agents and suppliers and hoteliers. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with Health and family welfare Department has been conducting vaccination of different groups to check COVID-19 across the city. More than 1,500 beneficiaries received the jab today.

In IRC village Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) vaccine administered to Home delivery food service staffs and IIT, Bhubaneswar staff and students where all arrangements were done for hassle free vaccination. About 500 citizens of these groups have been benefited in the camp. Beneficiaries here have conveyed their satisfaction of receiving vaccine provided by the Govt.

Abhishek Pandey, a Ph.D. scholar of IIT Bhubaneswar said “I am a Prime Minister’s Research Fellow (PMRF) at IIT Bhubaneswar. Today, I got my first vaccination dose (COVAXIN) through IIT Bhubaneswar Vaccination drive. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been kind enough to allot the slots upto 500 COVAXIN for all of us starting from 10 am to 6 pm. The venue of these slots was at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Nayapalli. It was arranged by the Govt. of Odisha free of cost. It was good for all of us to get vaccinated, arrangements were satisfactory. Everyone is happy after the vaccination. Overall I would say that the vaccination drive is a good step by IIT Bhubaneswar in collaboration with BMC.”

“Such vaccination drive would benefit in two ways. One is mass action by getting jabs and second one is encouraging each member to fight against COVID-19 together;” said Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner, BMC. The drive will be continuing for different groups and acclimatizing them with COVID appropriate behaviour, he added.

In OCAC and Seventh Battalion High School vaccination drive benefited about 1,000 citizens. Oxygen concentrators have been distributed to needy beneficiaries with the help of RRT team today in South East and South West zones of the civic body.