Bhubaneswar: Odisha government to rehabilitate beggars in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur; 3 shelters to come up in Bhubaneswar & special provisions will be made for their skill development said Minister Ashok Panda.

We have received list of 35 children who have been orphaned by Covid19 in Odisha so far. Tehsildars have been asked to submit detailed reports. The beneficiaries will receive 3 months of allowance under Madhu Babu pension yojana said Minister Ashok Panda