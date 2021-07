Bhubaneswar : As many as 9 boxes containing consignment of more than 9 lakh dose of Covishield weighing 282 kg arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport by 9I 745 flight from Kolkata via Jharsuguda here on Friday.

Earlier, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday had urged Centre to send additional 6 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to Odisha informing them about the shortage of doses resulting into slow in vaccination drive across Odisha.