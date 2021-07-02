New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports in June 2021 was USD 32.46 billion, an increase of 47.34% over USD 22.03 billion in June 2020 and an increase of 29.7% over USD 25.03 billion in June 2019. India’s merchandise exports in Apr-June 2021 was USD 95.36 billion, an increase of 85.36% over USD 51.44 billion in Apr-June 2020 and anincrease of17.85% over USD 80.91 billion in Apr-June 2019.

India’s merchandise imports in June 2021 was USD 41.86 billion, an increase of 96.33% over USD 21.32 billion in June 2020 and an increase of 2.03% over USD 41.03 billion in June 2019. India’s merchandise imports in Apr-June 2021 was USD 126.14 billion, an increase of 107.99% over USD 60.65 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a decrease of 3.05% over USD 130.1 billion in Apr-June 2019.

India is thus a net importer in June 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 9.4 billion, widened by 1426.6% over trade surplus of USD 0.71 billion in June 2020 (India was net exporter in June 2020) and narrowed down by 41.26% over trade deficit of USD 16.0 billion in June 2019.

In June 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 28.51 billion, registering a positive growth of 41.8%over USD 20.11 billion in June 2020 and a positive growth of 27.33% over USD 22.39 billion in June 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-June 2021 was USD 82.45 billion, an increase of 76.76% over USD 46.65 billion in April-June 2020 and an increase of 18.13% over USD 69.8 billion in April-June 2019.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2021 was USD 25.69 billion,registering a positive growth of 38.53% over USD 18.54 billion in June 2020 and a positive growth of 33.61% over USD 19.23 billion in June 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-June 2021 was USD 73.28 billion, an increase of 66.61% over USD 43.98 billion in April-June 2020 and an increase of 21.46% over USD 60.33 billion in April-June 2019.

In June 2021, Oil imports was USD 10.68 billion, a positive growth of 114.92% compared to USD 4.97 billion in June 2020 and a negative growth of 4.72 compared to USD 11.21 billion in June 2019.

Oil imports during Apr-June 2021was USD 31.0 billion, a positive growth of 136.36% compared to USD 13.12 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a negative growth of 12.33 compared to USD 35.36 billion in Apr-June 2019.

Non-oil imports in June 2021 was USD 31.19 billion, showing an increase of 90.68% compared to USD 16.36 billion in June 2020 and anincrease of 4.56% compared to USD 29.83 billion in June 2019.

Non-oil imports in Apr-June 2021 was estimated at USD 95.14 billion, showing an increase of 100.16% compared to USD 47.53 billion in Apr-June 2020 and amarginalincrease of 0.42% compared to USD 94.74 billion in Apr-June 2019.

Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 27.63 billion in June 2021, recording a positive growth of 84.53%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 14.98 billion in June 2020 and a positive growth of 12.51% over USD 24.56 billion in June 2019.

Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 79.92 billion in Apr-June 2021, recording a positive growth of 76.63%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 45.25 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a positive growth of 4.78% over USD 76.28 billion in Apr-June 2019.

Major commodity groups of export showing positive growth in June 2021 over June 2019 are: Other cereals (299.29%), Iron ore (134.46%), Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (62.41%), Cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed item (56.63%), Oil meals (53.99%), Cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products etc. (50.86%), Petroleum products (49.82%), Plastic and linoleum (46.84%), Rice (43.82%), Engineering goods (41.66%), Carpet (25.15%), Jute mfg. Including floor covering (23.97%), Man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups etc. (23.66%), Mica, coal and other ores, minerals including process (22.43%), Ceramic products and glassware (21.81%), Marine products (20.71%), Fruits and vegetables (20.38%), Meat, dairy and poultry products (19.92%), Handicrafts excl. Hand-made carpet (18.83%), Coffee (15.73%), Tobacco (12.95%), Electronic Goods (11.89%), Drugs and pharmaceuticals (9.9%), Spices (8.7%), and Oil Seeds (1.24%).

Only 5 major commodity groups of export showing negative growth in June 2021 over June 2019. These are: Cashew (-44.86%), Tea (-25.08%), Leather and leather manufactures (-21.0%), RMG of All Textiles (-18.76%), and Gems and Jewellery (-10.76%).

Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in June 2021 over June 2019 are: Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites (270.96%), Medicinal& Pharmaceutical products (132.19%), Vegetable Oil (118.87%), Pulses (110.75%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (70.88%), Metaliferrous ores & other minerals (56.5%), Chemical material & products 56.48%), Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured (37.28%), Fruits & vegetables (30.35%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (30.09%), Non-ferrous metals (28.19%), Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones (19.54%), Pulp and Waste paper (17.08%), Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. (12.3%), Wood & Wood products (8.26%), Machine tools (6.87%), Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials (3.85%), Machinery, electrical & non-electrical (2.55%), and Iron & Steel (0.66%).

Major commodity groups of import showing negative growth in June 2021 over June 2019 are: Silver (-97.16%), Gold (-64.04%), Project Goods (-53.69%), Cotton Raw & Waste (-51.03%), Newsprint (-45.05%), Transport equipment (-22.47%), Leather & leather products (-18.43%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. (-12.56%), Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles (-9.66%), Petroleum, Crude & products (-4.72%), and Electronic goods (-3.4%).

MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data, June 2021

Summary Value in USD Billion

Total Non-Petroleum Non- Petroleum and Non-Gems &Jewellery JUN19 JUN20 JUN21 % change Jun21 over Jun20 % change Jun21 over Jun19 JUN19 JUN20 JUN21 % change Jun21 over Jun20 % change Jun21 over Jun19 JUN19 JUN20 JUN21 % change Jun21 over Jun20 % change Jun21 over Jun19 Exports 25.03 22.03 32.46 47.34 29.70 22.39 20.11 28.51 41.80 27.33 19.23 18.54 25.69 38.53 33.61 Imports 41.03 21.32 41.86 96.33 2.03 29.83 16.36 31.19 90.68 4.56 24.56 14.98 27.63 84.53 12.51 Deficit/Surplus 16.00 -0.71 9.40 -1426.56 -41.26 7.44 -3.75 2.68 -171.36 -64.01 5.34 -3.57 1.95 -154.60 -63.51

Change by top Commodity Groups in Export Value in USD Million

Top Increase Top Decline Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change EXPORT (JUN ’21 OVER JUN’20) ENGINEERING GOODS 3201.01 52.61 OIL SEEDS -38.13 -32.75 PETROLEUM PRODUCTS 2025.69 105.20 SPICES -29.23 -8.41 GEMS AND JEWELLERY 1259.59 80.49 TEA -12.10 -18.57 EXPORT (JUN ’20 OVER JUN’19) ORGANIC AND INORGANIC CHEMICALS 317.71 19.33 GEMS AND JEWELLERY -1600.07 -50.56 DRUGS AND PHARMACEUTICALS 181.80 9.90 PETROLEUM PRODUCTS -711.75 -26.99 RICE 165.47 32.11 ENGINEERING GOODS -470.65 -7.18 EXPORT (JUN ’21 OVER JUN’19) ENGINEERING GOODS 2730.36 41.66 GEMS AND JEWELLERY -340.48 -10.76 PETROLEUM PRODUCTS 1313.94 49.82 RMG OF ALL TEXTILES -231.28 -18.76 ORGANIC AND INORGANIC CHEMICALS 1025.72 62.41 LEATHER AND LEATHER MANUFACTURERS -86.39 -21.00

Change by top Commodity Groups in Import Value in USD Million

Top Increase Top Decline Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change IMPORT (JUN ’21 OVER JUN’20) Petroleum, Crude & products 5708.67 114.92 Silver -125.49 -91.38 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 1936.90 305.09 Project goods -10.79 -12.49 Electronic goods 1434.84 45.30 ALL OTHER MAJOR COMMODITY GROUPS HAVE INCREASED IMPORT (JUN ’20 OVER JUN’19) Vegetable Oil 54.72 8.37 Petroleum, Crude & products -6237.48 -55.67 Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites 1.87 25.45 Gold -2088.1 -77.43 ALL OTHER MAJOR COMMODITY GROUPS HAVE DECLINED Electronic goods -1596.84 -33.52 IMPORT (JUN ’21 OVER JUN’19) Vegetable Oil 776.97 118.87 Gold -1726.93 -64.04 Medicinal. & Pharmaceutical products 704.79 132.19 Petroleum, Crude & products -528.81 -4.72 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 567.10 30.09 Silver -405.11 -97.16

