Odisha government promotes six senior IAS

Bhubaneswar : In a big development, Odisha Government has promoted six senior IAS officers to apex scale , While two 1990 batch IAS officers serving in Government of India are given proforma promotion, four 1991 batch IAS officers serving in the State are given in situ promotion.

Besides, 1990 Batch IAS officers, Gudey Srinivas and Arti Ahuja serving in Union Government received Proforma Promotion to the Apex Scale. 1991 Batch IAS Officers Anu Garg, Madhu Sudan Padhi, Satyabrata Sahu and Vijaya Arora are given in situ Promotion.

Further, General Administration and Public Grievances Department these IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and will continue in their respective assignments.