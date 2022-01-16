Odisha reports 11177 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11177 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1133912. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3424 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 829 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 15th Jan
New Positive Cases: 11177
Of which 0-18 years: 1016
In quarantine: 6479
Local contacts: 4698
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 132
2. Balasore: 342
3. Bargarh: 123
4. Bhadrak: 92
5. Balangir: 312
6. Boudh: 71
7. Cuttack: 829
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 65
10. Gajapati: 73
11. Ganjam: 108
12. Jagatsinghpur: 164
13. Jajpur: 179
14. Jharsuguda: 193
15. Kalahandi: 173
16. Kandhamal: 47
17. Kendrapada: 71
18. Keonjhar: 69
19. Khurda: 3424
20. Koraput: 152
21. Malkangiri: 49
22. Mayurbhanj: 276
23. Nawarangpur: 155
24. Nayagarh: 159
25. Nuapada: 79
26. Puri: 141
27. Rayagada: 184
28. Sambalpur: 379
29. Sonepur: 238
30. Sundargarh: 2136
31. State Pool: 737
New recoveries: 3220
Cumulative tested: 26631454
Positive: 1133912
Recovered: 1055615
Active cases: 69763