Odisha reports 11177 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11177 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1133912. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3424 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 829 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 15th Jan

New Positive Cases: 11177

Of which 0-18 years: 1016

In quarantine: 6479

Local contacts: 4698

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 132

2. Balasore: 342

3. Bargarh: 123

4. Bhadrak: 92

5. Balangir: 312

6. Boudh: 71

7. Cuttack: 829

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 65

10. Gajapati: 73

11. Ganjam: 108

12. Jagatsinghpur: 164

13. Jajpur: 179

14. Jharsuguda: 193

15. Kalahandi: 173

16. Kandhamal: 47

17. Kendrapada: 71

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 3424

20. Koraput: 152

21. Malkangiri: 49

22. Mayurbhanj: 276

23. Nawarangpur: 155

24. Nayagarh: 159

25. Nuapada: 79

26. Puri: 141

27. Rayagada: 184

28. Sambalpur: 379

29. Sonepur: 238

30. Sundargarh: 2136

31. State Pool: 737

New recoveries: 3220

Cumulative tested: 26631454

Positive: 1133912

Recovered: 1055615

Active cases: 69763