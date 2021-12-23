Odisha government kick starts recruitment process of 11,403 teachers in government high schools

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha government has started the appointment process of as many as 11,403 teachers in govt high schools , including vacancies and newly sanctioned posts.

The examination and recruitment rules have been amended to ensure that the maximum number of candidates available for teaching is not available. In addition, 342 teaching posts have been approved in view of the growing number of students.

Besides, the recruitment process is expected to be completed by April 2022 and new teachers will be targeted in schools.

Notably, as many as 4,131 teachers were recently recruited in one day by state government.