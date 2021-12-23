Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for 55 Bus Stands in 22 districts of state

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid down foundation for 55 bus stands in 22 districts of the state virtually, here on Thursday.
These Bus Stands will be set up at block levels taking into account several factors like distance from district headquarters, economic activity, tourism & etc.
Speaking on the occasion, CM said that Rural Connectivity has always been one of the topmost priorities for State Govt. This will connect the rural people of the State with better communication infrastructure, and benefit them to a great extent.