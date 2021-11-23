Odisha government gives approval for construction of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science & Research, Trauma Care & Surgery complex with casualty at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a major breaking, Odisha Government gives green flag for construction of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science & Research, Trauma Care & Surgery complex with casualty at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, here on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR