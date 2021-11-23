IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates ‘Aadhaar 2.0- Ushering the Next Era of Digital Identity and Smart Governance’

New Delhi : Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, inaugurated today a 3-day workshop titled ‘Aadhaar 2.0- Ushering the Next Era of Digital Identity and Smart Governance’ commencing from 23rd November, 2021 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Several dignitaries including Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), and Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI graced the occasion with active participation from Central and State Ministries.

On the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a adhaar has made a fundamental difference in lives of millions of people especially those who are at the bottom of pyramid. It has made a significant difference the way government programs are administered. Adding further to this, Vaishnaw mentioned about the 3 thoughts/ideas that can be deliberated upon. He raised the question about raising the question of having international standards for identification given in the context of globe which is increasingly getting digitalized. Second thought was to make the Aadhaar services more accessible by building technologies and hardware systems around it. Talking about the privacy and legal framework with regards to Aadhaar, the Minister said that today legal framework is settled with Aadhaar Act, Supreme Court judgement and will be further strengthened by Data Privacy Bill.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, said that Aadhaar has given identity to large number of people who did not any identity earlier. Aadhaar has shown that a digital identity can be used in several ways than the physical identity can be used. It has been used in range of services and has helped in bringing financial inclusion, broadband and telecom services, direct benefit transfers to the bank account of citizens in a transparent mamanne

In a virtual message played during the inaugural event, Shri Nandan Nilekani, Former Chairman, UIDAI, shared his ideas and message on Aadhaarrelated aspects. Talking from futuristic perspective, Shri Nilekani highlighted 3 ideas that can be discussed. These includes role of Aadhaar in transformation of electrical grid system that requires discoms to be healthy, for which electricity subsidies to go directly go into the bank accounts of beneficiaries; direct benefit transfers to the forest residents-for preserving biodiversity and forests; and portability of social security systems.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI informed that The Aadhaar 2.0 Workshop is an introspection-cum-exploratory endeavor by UIDAI to analyze the reach of Digital Identity in major reforms and schemes launched by the Government. It also aims to look into various futuristic aspects of Digital Identity to achieve universal inclusion, both social as well as financial.

The 3-days event shall provide an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas & information, promote insightful debates and share experiences about developments and initiatives around the world around Digital Identity among various stakeholders including:

Government of India and identity authorities

Private sector entities utilizing authentication and e-KYC services

Leading Think-Tanks and SMEs from International Diaspora

Organizations in Social and Regulatory space

The workshop will also be telecast live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook handles of UIDAI.