Odisha Government formulates guidelines to be followed while issuing NOC for different courses of Nursing, D Pharm, B Pharm, M Pharm, and different Allied Medical Science Courses in the State

Bhubaneswar : To have a common guideline and a rational fee structure, Odisha Government has formulated guidelines to be followed while issuing NOC for different courses of Nursing, D Pharm, B Pharm, M Pharm, and different Allied Medical Science Courses in the State.

The GIS and Gap analysis system for determining the requirement of number of institutions in a district shall be discontinued. Private entrepreneurs shall be encouraged for establishing high quality and sustainable healthcare educational institutions.

Government shall take steps to set up Government institutions as per demand for unserved areas, if required.

All the institutions who are unable to provide quality education and do not fulfill the minimum standard requirements recommended by the concerned Councils will be discouraged.

Guidelines /resolutions/notifications/instructions will be applicable in the whole State from the academic session 2023-24.