Odisha : Olympic Values Education Program launched in 90 schools of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela; eminent Olympian Abhinav Bindra visits Lakshmisagar Government High School and reviews Program

Bhubaneswar : Olympic Values Education Program has been launched in 90 schools of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela this year by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and in this regard, eminent Olympian Mr. Abhinav Bindra visited Lakshmisagar Government High School and reviewed the Olympic Education Program.

In the presence of OSEPA Director Mr. Anupam Shah, Mr. Bindra viewed the photo exhibition organized by the school students and interacted with the students.

Mr. Bindra watched a friendly football match held in the school grounds.

