Odisha Government approves five investment proposals worth Rs 1851 crore

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha today announced that the state is continuing to attract investments in diverse sectors despite the global pandemic and economic slowdown. The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of Government of Odisha, headed by the Chief Secretary issued an in principle approval to 5 industrial projects to the tune of INR 1851.96 crores in the Metal & Metal Downstream and Cement sectors. These investments are further expected to render 1624 employment opportunities in the state. The concurrence took place during the 95th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held today.

The details of the five projects for which in principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:

● A 2.0 MTPA Pellet and grinding plant initiated by M/s Narbheram Power and Steel Pvt. Limited against an investment of INR 350 crores to be set up in Joda, District – Keonjhar, which will generate employment opportunities for over 258 persons.

● Expansion of M/s Viraj Steel & Energy Pvt. Ltd at Gurupali, Lapanga in Sambalpur from its existing 0.1 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant to a 0.3 MTPA capacity against an investment of INR 261.71 crores, which will guarantee employment opportunities for over 338 persons.

● BR Sponge and Power Limited’s expansion unit at Tumkela in Sundergarh by setting up 0.21 MTPA Sponge Iron, 1 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation, 0.6 MTPA Pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS Billets, 0.112 MTPATMT, 50 TPH Coal Washery, and 24 MW Captive Power Plant.

● Revision of M/s. Nu Vista Limited (Erstwhile Emami Cement) Cement grinding capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur against an investment of INR 598.62 crores.

● A Cement grinding unit of 2.5 MTPA capacity initiated by M/s. OCL India Limited (OCL) to be set up in Biswali, Cuttack against the investment of INR 441.43 crores, which will generate over 141new jobs.

The Government of Odisha endeavors to improve the industrial ecosystem in the state by ensuring a hassle-free industrial investment facilitation for its investors and raising state of the art industrial infrastructure.

