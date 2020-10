3,404 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: 3,404 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha taking total recoveries to 2,20,388.

602 from Khordha

374 from Cuttack

289 from Puri

148 from Baleswar

130 from Mayurbhanj

130 from Sambalpur

116 from Keonjhar

107 from Bargarh

106 from Jajapur

98 from Kendrapara

92 from Bhadrak

90 from Jagatsinghpur

86 from Jharsuguda

83 from Anugul

77 from Nuapada

74 from Nayagarh

72 from Kalahandi

71 from Kandhamal

70 from Bolangir

70 from Dhenkanal

66 from Sundargarh

52 from Koraput

50 from Nabarangpur

48 from Ganjam

48 from Sonepur

38 from Malkangiri

22 from Boudh

18 from Gajapati

11 from Deogarh

2 from Rayagada

164 from State Pool

