Odisha government appreciates the performance of the Health and Family Welfare Department under MoSarkar programme

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government appreciates the performance of the Health and Family Welfare Department after the review of MoSarkar programme today.

“Proud moment for Health and Family Welfare Department as after the review of #MoSarkar program by #Odisha Government conducted by CM Naveen Patnaik , it has been revealed that the performance of #health sector is the best, ” tweeted H & FW Dept Odisha.

Public feedback has been very good, especially regarding the services provided in Government hospitals.

More than 99% of the opinion is favorable. Similarly, in private hospitals 98% feedback is good which has been taken up especially in #BijuSwasthyaKalyanYojana initiative.